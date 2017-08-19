Dozens turn out to protest pro-Confederacy rally in Arkansas

Dozens of counterprotesters marched through a central Arkansas city to voice opposition at a rally intended to support the preservation of Confederate monuments.
The greatly outnumbered Confederate Square Group held its rally Saturday in Hot Springs National Park. It was the group's fourth demonstration of the year on Arlington Lawn, but the first since last weekend's deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Authorities said both demonstrations were relatively peaceful. Police made two arrests, but it was unclear whether they were protesters or counterprotesters, and what they were arrested for.
Organizers at the confederate group had said the rally didn't support white nationalism.
About 15,000 demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans marched Saturday in Boston, with many gathering near a bandstand abandoned early by conservatives who planned a "free speech rally."
Comments