Albuquerque Police chief responds to Jeff Sessions' threat

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 4:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The Albuquerque police chief has responded to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' threat to not give the city federal resources due to its detainment practices.

Chief Gorden Eden wrote in a letter to Sessions that the city plans to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice program aimed at reducing crime, which Sessions threatened to exclude Albuquerque from, calling it a sanctuary city for people who are illegally in the country.

The Albuquerque Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2xeaZuQ ) Friday that Eden denied being the chief of a sanctuary city.

Sessions called Albuquerque, Baltimore, Stockton and San Bernardino sanctuary cities and threatened to not let them participate in a new federal crime-fighting assistance program launched in June unless officials proved they were complying with federal directives regarding the detainment of foreign nationals arrested for crimes.

