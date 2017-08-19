State board Oks $13.5 million for Sioux City development

Iowa's economic development board has approved $13.5 million in state financial assistance for a series of proposed Sioux City projects totaling $134 million.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board voted unanimously Friday to approve Sioux City's Reinvestment District program application.
The money is to be repaid through hotel-motel and sales taxes generated by the new and upgraded properties over a 20-year period.
The application features four big-ticket projects, including a five-story, 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel that will adjoin the Sioux City Convention Center downtown and renovations to and parking for the convention center.
Other projects include an ag expo center, redevelopment of the former Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building into hotel, residential and commercial retail space and redevelopment of four former industrial buildings.
