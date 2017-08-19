Mayor, philanthropist break ground on new walking path

A Vermont mayor and a 99-year-old grand marshal of Newport's upcoming centennial celebration have broken ground on a new waterfront walking path.
Tony Pomerleau, the grand marshal, announced Wednesday that he will provide a promised $100,000 for the celebration now — rather than next year as previously promised. The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2weznQu ) a public-private partnership will create the path along the shore of Lake Memphremagog (mem"fre-ma'gog) and will include seasonal docks.
The path will connect the downtown bike path and state boardwalk to the lake shore.
Newport Mayor Paul Monette says expanding paths like the waterfront one will help bring tourism to the city.
City officials say the work could begin on the path in several weeks.
