Former tribal leader sentenced to prison for embezzlement

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 3:29 PM

ABERDEEN, S.D.

A woman who was among a handful of people charged in a tribal embezzlement case in South Dakota has been sentenced in federal court.

Fifty-two-year-old Carrie Godfrey, of Sisseton, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit theft from a tribal organization. Authorities say she and her co-defendants embezzled funds from the Big Coulee District of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe.

Godfrey and the other co-defendants were executive board members of the district. They are accused of stealing more than $81,500.

Godfrey was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay back more than $31,600. She was also fined $3,000 and ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

The tribe resides on the Lake Traverse Reservation in northeastern South Dakota and southeastern North Dakota.

