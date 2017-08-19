Utah police officer charged with misuse of public money

A Hurricane police evidence control officer is facing a felony charge of misusing public money.
Charging documents state 54-year-old Kurt Tanner is accused of giving evidence to a company owned by his daughter last September to be sold on eBay.
Charging documents state money from the evidence Tanner gave to his daughter's company was not returned to the department, as is normally done when police evidence is sold or auctioned off. The lack of money being returned led to Tanner being charged earlier this week with one count of third-degree felony misuse of public money.
Washington County Attorney Brock Belnap says the evidence was not contraband and was several years old.
Tanner has handled evidence for the department for the past 10 years.
