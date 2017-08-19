FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2007 file photo, activist investor Carl Icahn speaks at the World Business Forum in New York. President Donald Trump is losing another informal adviser: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2007 file photo, activist investor Carl Icahn speaks at the World Business Forum in New York. President Donald Trump is losing another informal adviser: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2007 file photo, activist investor Carl Icahn speaks at the World Business Forum in New York. President Donald Trump is losing another informal adviser: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Trump adviser resigned ahead of negative magazine story

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 2:44 PM

WASHINGTON

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn (EYE'-kahn) stepped down from an unpaid post as President Donald Trump's adviser on deregulation efforts just days before The New Yorker was preparing to publish a lengthy article detailing potential conflicts of interest.

Icahn said in a letter to Trump released Friday that he would resign to prevent "partisan bickering" about his role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially.

The New Yorker was scheduled to post its story online and begin selling printed magazines Monday. The story points out potential conflicts and even possible criminal law violations involving obscure rules that require oil refineries to blend ethanol into gasoline.

In his letter, Icahn wrote that he never had access to nonpublic information or profited from his position.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video