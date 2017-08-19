Mural of ex-mayor, police commissioner defaced

A day after the arrest of a man accused of defacing a statue of a former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner, a mural of the same figure was defaced with paint.
Police said officers saw a group spray-paint "Kill killer cops" on the large south Philadelphia mural of Frank Rizzo shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The mural also had a large splotch of white paint on the face. Officers pursued the group on foot and arrested one male, also recovering spray paint and masks discarded by the group.
A man was arrested Friday on charges of spray painting the words "Black power" on the Center City statue of Rizzo, who was mayor from 1972 to 1980 and died in 1991. Opponents said he alienated minorities as police commissioner and mayor.
Comments