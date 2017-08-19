More Politics News

Austin mayor named to lead national anti-bigotry effort

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 2:37 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will head a group of mayors from around the country in a national anti-bigotry effort that arose in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

Adler addressed a group of about 1,000 anti-white supremacist protesters at Austin City Hall early Saturday saying, "white supremacists will never be supreme" in Austin. There were no reports of violence or counter-protesters as the rally wrapped up early Saturday afternoon.

The Mayors' Compact to Combat Hate, Extremism and Bigotry is a partnership between the U.S. Conference of Mayors and The Anti-Defamation League.

As part of the effort, the mayors agree to vigorously speak out against acts of hate and aggressively enforce hate crime laws as well as to promote anti-bias education in schools.

