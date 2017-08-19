Former Montana lawmaker jailed for court contempt released

More Politics News

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 1:52 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

A former Montana lawmaker accused of political corruption is out of jail after agreeing to release financial documents.

A judge on Tuesday jailed 48-year-old Wesley Prouse, of Shepherd, for contempt of court. Prouse allegedly failed to pay a $59,000 fine for violating campaign finance laws.

Prouse attorney Quentin Rhoades tells the Montana Standard (http://bit.ly/2wcdtwX ) Prouse intends to comply with the court order. Prouse now has a week to release documents showing whether he can pay the fine.

The fine stems from Prouse's acceptance of over $9,000 in illegal and unreported corporate campaign contributions in 2010.

The unreported spending included fliers attacking one of his opponents in the Republican primary for a state Senate seat. Prouse lost in the primary.

He served in the Legislature in the 1990s.

