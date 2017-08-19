Kenner mayor guts housing board, seeks exec's resignation

A suburban New Orleans mayor has gutted the Kenner Housing Authority's five-member board and called for the resignation of the agency's executive director.
Mayor Ben Zahn called for an investigation after one of the agency's board members, Connie Montgomery, resigned. She sent Zahn a letter dated July 5 claiming actions taken by Executive Director Marc Starling, Board Chairwoman Faye Mathews, and Board Attorney Don Richard had violated the Housing Authority's procurement policy, Louisiana civil service rules and state statutes and bylaws of the authority.
Montgomery's resignation left the board with just two members, short of the three-member quorum needed to take any action.
Zahn said among the reasons for his decision Friday was Starling's cancellation of a multi-vendor contract without due cause and questionable credits on his resume.
