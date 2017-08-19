More Politics News

Developer floats plan apartment, retail, in Glasgow, Del.

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 1:23 PM

GLASGOW, Del.

A developer has plans for a 500-plus apartment and retail development on a historic farm in Glasgow, Delaware.

The News Journal reported (http://delonline.us/2wrFPmv ) that Robert Sipple of Beacon Asset Managers LLC has discussed plans for the historic La Grange farm with county regulators.

The 50-acre property was once part of a larger, 230-acre farm. It is on the National Register of Historic places and has been the subject of previous failed development attempts and litigation.

George Haggerty is New Castle County's land use assistant general manager. He says the concept is "nothing official," and a preliminary step before the project begins to move through the county's approval process.

Sipple did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video