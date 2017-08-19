Buddhist temple in Minnesota inaugurates new reflection pond

The largest Cambodian Buddhist temple in the United States has unveiled its new reflection pond.
The Star Tribune reports that thousands of Cambodian-Americans came to Minnesota in the last week for the inauguration at Watt Munisotaram, located in rural Dakota County. It also attracted 140 monks from around the world, adorned in their distinctive robes in shades of tangerine, melon and copper.
The 200-by-175 foot pond features a 20-foot statue of the Buddha in the middle. It took two years to build at a cost of about $530,000.
The event also marked the temple's 29th anniversary. Initially located in Eagan, it is now on 40 acres in Hampton, with its vibrant colors and distinctive southeast Asian architecture rising up among surrounding farms.
Attendees called the event a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
