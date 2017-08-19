Trump's new communications director isn't new to his ways

In this photo taken June 30, 2017, Hope Hicks arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.. Hicks is traveling with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump. After four people tackled the assignment with limited success, the job of keeping President Donald Trump on message has now fallen to Hicks, a young former public relations aide and political neophyte who entered his orbit not knowing the ride would eventually take her into the cutthroat world of Washington politics. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo