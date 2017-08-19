More Politics News

Hogan announces new development plan for Maryland

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 1:00 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order to create a new statewide development plan.

Hogan made the announcement Saturday in a speech to the Maryland Association of Counties.

The Republican governor says he has repeatedly heard from local officials who have asked for changes to PlanMaryland, which was put in place by Hogan's predecessor, Gov. Martin O'Malley, a Democrat.

PlanMaryland was described at the time as the state's first long-range strategy to control growth as the state's population continues to swell. But opponents contended it included sweeping land-use implications with little input from local officials.

Hogan says the new development plan will be transparent and include input from residents and local jurisdictions. He says it will improve coordination between state agencies and local governments.

