State workers can attend conference at governor's resort

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 12:44 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia Ethics Commission says state employees can attend a business conference at a resort owned by the Republican governor.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the commission says state workers can attend the conference at The Greenbrier, but they can't spend state money on food and lodging at the upscale resort.

Gov. Jim Justice owns The Greenbrier resort and has not placed it into a blind trust. He has placed his ownership of two other resorts into a blind trust.

It will cost the state about $5,000 for eight tourism employees to attend the conference. Some of that money will go to the resort.

Commissioner Betty Ireland said the governor needs to put The Greenbrier into a blind trust immediately. A spokesman for Justice did not respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

