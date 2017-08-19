More Politics News

Woman's SWAT selection advances women's police roles

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 12:39 PM

AZTEC, N.M.

One New Mexico county has its first female SWAT operator, a reflection of the increasing role of women in police departments across the nation.

The Daily Times reported (http://bit.ly/2xebBAJ ) earlier this week that San Juan County Deputy Robyn Roe wanted to become a SWAT member because of her military experience. Roe served a tour in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard in 2013 and 2014, where she served as a motor transportation operator.

She recently finished a six-year enlistment and in June re-enlisted for another six-year term.

Roe says she doesn't feel special for being a woman on SWAT, but says she understands it's a big accomplishment.

A 2015 report from the U.S. Department of Justice showed that about 58,000, or 12 percent, of full-time sworn police personnel were women.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video