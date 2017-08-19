More Politics News

Capito criticizes Trump, says he should unite the country

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 12:29 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A Republican U.S. senator from one of Donald Trump's most popular states says the president's comments about the violent white supremacist rally in Virginia has created a firestorm and that he should unite the country against racism.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told the Charleston Gazette-Mail in a telephone interview that Trump's most egregious comments were referring to some of the neo-Nazi protesters as "very fine people." Capito told the newspaper she could not find a fine face in the crowd and that she was not going to try.

The first-term senator rarely criticizes Republican leadership.

But she said Trump has "not handled the situation very well at all" and said "anti-Semitic, racist, white supremacists ... should have no place in this country."

