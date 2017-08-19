Westminster College president steps down

The president of Westminster College in Fulton is resigning.
The college announced Friday that Benjamin Akande, who became president in 2015, resigned to pursue other interests in higher education.
Akande, a Nigerian-born American citizen, was the first African-American to be president at Westminster.
Senior Vice President Carolyn Perry will be interim president until a replacement is found.
Before moving to Westminster, Akande was an economics professor and dean of the George Herbert Walker School of Business and Technology at Webster University. He also led Webster's global Office of Corporate Partnerships.
During Akande's tenure, the college raised $15 million in donations, the Westminster Fund grew 995 percent, and total alumni giving grew from 12 to 19 percent. Akande also established the college's first corporate partnership program.
