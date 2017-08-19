More Politics News

SBA approves disaster loan request due to last month's flood

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 11:23 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's request to provide federal low-interest disaster loans for individuals and businesses affected by flooding.

The SBA will provide loans for up to $200,000 for damaged homes, $40,000 for damaged property, and $2 million to businesses for physical damage and economic loss because of flooding.

Areas eligible for assistance are Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties, along with the contiguous counties of Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock and Waukesha.

More than 8 inches of rain fell overnight on July 11 in southeastern Wisconsin, causing widespread flooding and setting flood records along the Fox River.

No serious injuries were reported, but thousands of homes and businesses were impacted.

