Mainers to take part in counter protest, conservative rally

Mainers are joining thousands of people in Boston at a counter-protest and a conservative rally.
Marena Blanchard, of Portland, says, "It's important to stand up to white supremacy where it manifests."
Rochelle Greenwood, of Wells, describes herself as conservative and fierce believer in freedom of speech. She planned to attend and was interested in hearing some of the speakers. But she's concerned about what she'll encounter, following a demonstration that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2ieKVgp ) that Greenwood denounces the actions of white supremacists while also criticizing Black Lives Matter protesters.
Organizers of the Boston "Free Speech Rally" have publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Events are planned in cities across the country.
