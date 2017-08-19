Lexington could owe police, fire pension funds millions more

Kentucky's second-largest city could have to pay millions more to its police and fire pension fund.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the city of Lexington this week. That means a state Court of Appeals decision ordering the case back to the circuit court will stand. Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone must decide how much money the city owes the pension fund.
Retired Lexington police officer and pension board member Tommy Puckett said the city could owe the fund as much as $25 million. A spokesman for the city declined to comment, saying officials were still reviewing the Supreme Court's decision.
Lexington officials recently paid city firefighters $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit about overtime and pension contributions.
