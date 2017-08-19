More Politics News

Indiana children's commission gets first executive director

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 10:06 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

An Indiana commission created four years ago to address the needs of vulnerable children finally has its first director.

The Commission on Improving the Status of Children agreed Wednesday to hire Julie Whitman. She'll manage the commission's initiatives when she begins her job in September.

Whitman is vice president for engagement and advocacy at Indiana Youth Institute, an Indianapolis-based child advocacy group.

Former Gov. Mike Pence created the children's commission in 2013. The 18-member panel includes members from three branches of government as well as advocacy groups.

The commission's tasks include studying issues that plague vulnerable youth and reviewing and making recommendations on legislation.

