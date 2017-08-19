More Politics News

Nebraska state Sen. McCollister announces re-election bid

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 10:02 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

A Nebraska state senator from Omaha has announced his plans to seek re-election next year.

Sen. John McCollister is planning a campaign kickoff event on Sept. 6 at the Market Basket, a restaurant and bar in Omaha.

McCollister was first elected in 2014 to represent District 20, an area that covers central Omaha. He is a registered Republican but often works with Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. McCollister pitches himself as a lawmaker who will work to build broad coalitions of support for legislation.

McCollister is the son of the late U.S. Rep. John Y. McCollister, who represented the Omaha-centric 2nd congressional district from 1971 to 1977.

