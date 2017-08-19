Inmates first in state to get mobile methadone program

In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 photo, Jane Calabrese, counselor re-entry program with John Brooks Treatment Center, poses near a mobile clinic in Atlantic City, N.J. One by one, inmates at the Atlantic County Justice Facility made their way outside in a secured area on a recent Wednesday and stepped into a bus from the John Brooks Recovery Center for their daily dose of methadone. The inmates are the first in the state to get methadone, a medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction, from a mobile service while behind bars.

The Press of Atlantic City via AP

Edward Lea