More Politics News

2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, suspect killed

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 11:46 AM

FAIRCHANCE, Pa.

Authorities say two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot and the suspect was killed outside a grocery store south of Pittsburgh.

One trooper was in critical condition but his prognosis was said to be good following the Friday night shooting.

State police said the troopers had arranged a meeting with someone suspected of selling a stolen item and tried to arrest him outside a Stop 'n Save in Fairchance, about 52 miles (84 kilometers) outside Pittsburgh.

Authorities said the man tried to escape and a struggle ensued. The man pulled a gun from his waistband and fired one shot, injuring the hand of one trooper and striking the other in the abdomen.

The troopers then shot and killed 26-year-old Clarence Belsar III, of Fairchance.

No other details are available.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video