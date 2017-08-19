More Politics News

Pequot tribal leader to receive achievement award

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 9:10 AM

MASHANTUCKET, Conn.

A reclusive tribal leader who laid the groundwork for the Foxwoods Resort Casino is making a rare appearance this weekend to receive an award.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is honoring Richard "Skip" Hayward with its first Lifetime Achievement Award at an event Saturday evening marking the casino's 25th anniversary.

Hayward helped rally far-flung members of the tribe to create the country's largest casino on its tiny reservation in southeastern Connecticut.

He served as tribal chairman during the casino's boom years from 1975 to 1998. He has kept a low profile in recent years as the casino has struggled with the effects of overspending, the economic downturn and increased competition in the Northeast.

The tribe says Hayward is being recognized for his visionary leadership.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video