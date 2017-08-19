Trump to skip Kennedy Center arts awards

FILE - In this May 6, 2008 file photo, producer Norman Lear arrives is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the recipients of the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. They are: hip-hop artist LL Cool J, singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, television writer and producer Norman Lear and dancer Carmen de Lavallade. It’s the 40th year of the awards, which honor people who have influenced American culture through the arts. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo