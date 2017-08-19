Capitol Watch: Lawmakers are connecting with constituents

In New York state government news, lawmakers are using the summer to connect with constituents back home, and a Senate task force takes aim at tick-borne illness in the face of what experts say is an especially bad year for the blood-sucking creatures.
A Senate task force plans to meet Aug. 29 in Albany to hear from medical authorities, tick experts and others involved in trying to prevent infections and fight the illnesses.
Republican Sen. Sue Serino chairs the task force. The Hudson Valley lawmaker noted that while tick-borne illness is nothing new downstate, it's now clear illnesses like Lyme disease is a statewide concern. A 74-year-old man died this summer in Saratoga County after contracting Powassan virus.
