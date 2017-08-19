Gabriella Engels gestures during a media conference in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault, 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, has been offered legal assistance by a prominent lawyer Gerrie Nel, who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius.
Gabriella Engels gestures during a media conference in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault, 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, has been offered legal assistance by a prominent lawyer Gerrie Nel, who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius. Themba Hadebe AP Photo
Gabriella Engels gestures during a media conference in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault, 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, has been offered legal assistance by a prominent lawyer Gerrie Nel, who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius. Themba Hadebe AP Photo

More Politics News

South Africa mulls fate of Mugabe's wife after assault claim

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 6:28 AM

JOHANNESBURG

Zimbabwe's first lady is expected to make her first public appearance today since being accused of assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in South Africa.

Local media are reporting that Grace Mugabe is expected to attend a regional summit Saturday with her husband in South Africa's capital, Pretoria. President Robert Mugabe is attending the Southern African Development Community's leaders' conference.

South African authorities are weighing a request by Zimbabwe's government for diplomatic immunity for the first lady, who has not commented.

Some demonstrators are protesting in Pretoria against the 93-year-old Mugabe and his wife, saying she should be prosecuted.

South African police have issued a "red alert" at the country's borders to ensure Grace Mugabe doesn't leave undetected, and are confident she remains in the country.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video