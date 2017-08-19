Police separate some 500 neo-Nazis, opponents at Berlin demo

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 21, 2004, Neo-Nazi sympathisers demonstrate prior to the beginning of a commemoration march for Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess in the northeastern Bavarian town of Wunsiedel where Hess is buried. Police in Berlin have given far-right extremists permission to hold a 500-strong rally commemorating the death of Adolf Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess in the city’s western district of Spandau over the upcoming weekend, Friday Aug. 18, 2017. FILE AP Photo