What to know about Michigan's 2018 ballot drives

Faced with an unreceptive Legislature, advocates for marijuana legalization, guaranteed paid sick leave and other bills are hoping you'll embrace them at the ballot box — if the proposals make it there.
Michigan organizers have launched seven initiatives for the 2018 election and must collect hundreds of thousands of signatures to qualify. Circulators are working summer festivals, park concerts and elsewhere.
One proposal is designed to limit partisan gerrymandering by creating an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative districts.
Another measure would repeal a 52-year-old law that requires workers on state-financed government construction projects to be paid local wage rates based on union contracts. There's also proposal to make the Legislature meet part-time.
Activists who want to close oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac are circulating petitions, too.
