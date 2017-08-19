More Politics News

New Mexico, tribes to share in historic preservation grants

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 3:06 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico and nearly a dozen tribes in the state will share more than $660,000 in federal grants for historic preservation projects.

The funding is being awarded by the National Park Service to help communities protect historic places, traditions and cultures.

The grants require a 40 percent match from states, and 10 percent of state funding is passed through competitive subgrants to local governments. The tribal grants do not require a match.

The Jicarilla Apache Nation, the Mescalero Apache and the pueblos of Laguna and Zuni each received more than $31,000, while several other tribes received less. More than $341,000 was awarded to the state.

In all, federal officials say the National Park Service has funneled $58 million in historic preservation funding to states and tribes this year.

