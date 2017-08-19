In this photo taken Feb. 16, 2017, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Bannon, a forceful but divisive presence in President Donald Trump's White House, is leaving. Trump accepted Bannon's resignation Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, ending a turbulent seven months for his chief strategist, the latest to depart from the president's administration in turmoil.
Trump dumps Bannon, who returns to conservative website

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

August 19, 2017 2:16 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's top strategist has returned to his old job at the conservative website Breitbart News after a turbulent seven months at the president's side.

Trump pushed out Steve Bannon on Friday, a departure that leaves few of the president's original senior staff in the White House.

Bannon is a favorite in the farther-right portions of the Republican Party. He had pressed Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban for some foreigners and his decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement.

His nationalistic, outsider conservatism and dark populism served as a guiding force for Trump's rise to office.

Without Bannon, Trump's agenda is in the hands of more moderate advisers, including his son-in-law and his oldest daughter.

  Comments  

