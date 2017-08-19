Hundreds attend Solidarity with Charlottesville rally

Hundreds gathered peacefully in downtown Portland, Oregon to show solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, days after a deadly confrontation at a white nationalist rally there.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/LLgbB2 ) people on Friday evening spoke, marched through city streets and across at least one bridge, and also observed a moment of silence for those who have died because of racism.
With signs reading "Be excellent to each other" and "This veteran stands against hate," demonstrators denounced hate-inspired rallies that have rattled cites throughout the nation, including Portland.
In contrast to protests after President Donald Trump's election, police kept a low-profile, tweeting afterward that "though marchers did not follow all expectations, we are grateful it was peaceful."
Some black-clad demonstrators with faces covered also mostly hung back from the crowd estimated at about 800 people.
Comments