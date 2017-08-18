A look at US-S. Korea war games and how North might respond

FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Marines of South Korea, right and the U.S aim their weapons near amphibious assault vehicles during the U.S.-South Korea joint landing military exercises as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States in Pohang, South Korea. America’s annual joint military exercises with South Korea always frustrate North Korea. The war games set to begin Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 may hold more potential to provoke than ever, given President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” threats and Pyongyang’s as-yet-unpursued plan to launch missiles close to Guam. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo