Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor arrives in Colombia

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:46 PM

BOGOTA, Colombia

Venezuela's ousted chief prosecutor has fled to Colombia with her husband a day after the Supreme Court ordered his arrest.

Colombian migration authorities confirmed Friday evening that Luisa Ortega Diaz and German Ferrer landed in Bogota aboard a private plane from Aruba.

Ortega and Ferrer have long been aligned with Venezuela's socialist government but recently broke with President Nicolas Maduro. Both have become two of the president's most outspoken critics.

The Supreme Court ordered Ferrer's arrest on Thursday, accusing him of being part of a $6 million extortion ring.

