Fallin asks SBA for disaster declaration for Tulsa County

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 8:00 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Gov. Mary Fallin has asked the federal government to declare Tulsa a disaster area because of tornadoes and other severe weather seen there since Aug. 5.

Fallin directed her request Friday to the U.S. Small Business Administration. If her request is granted, the SBA will make low-interest disaster loans to business owners, homeowners and renters for repair or replacement of storm-damaged property. Counties contiguous to Tulsa County, including Wagoner and Rogers counties, also would be eligible for aid.

In a statement, Fallin's office says more than 140 homes and businesses were damaged by the Tulsa County storms, including major damage to 26 businesses. About 30 people were injured.

