Legal marijuana sale faces challenges by banks in Uruguay

FILE - In this July 19, 2017 file photo, Diego Zas shows two bags of legal marijuana he just bought at the Antartida drugstore in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay. The legal sale of marijuana in Uruguayan pharmacies is facing challenges as banks refuse to deal with companies linked to the drug in order to follow international financial laws. A government official said Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, that Uruguayan banks risk running afoul of laws that ban receiving money tied to the drug. Matilde Campodonico, File AP Photo