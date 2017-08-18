More Politics News

Police identify man killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Delaware

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 5:26 PM

DELMAR, Del.

Delaware State Police have identified a man who was killed when the car he was riding in was hit by a pickup truck.

Police say the crash occurred on Aug. 4 in Delmar. Investigators say a Ford Expedition driven by 32-year-old Mario Martinez-Jimenez failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by a Laurel man. The SUV overturned.

Troopers say Pedro Alvarez-Gonzalez of Mexico, a passenger in the SUV, died in the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video