Police identify man killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Delaware

Delaware State Police have identified a man who was killed when the car he was riding in was hit by a pickup truck.
Police say the crash occurred on Aug. 4 in Delmar. Investigators say a Ford Expedition driven by 32-year-old Mario Martinez-Jimenez failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by a Laurel man. The SUV overturned.
Troopers say Pedro Alvarez-Gonzalez of Mexico, a passenger in the SUV, died in the crash.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
