More Politics News

Missouri death row inmate appeals to US Supreme Court

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 4:25 PM

ST. LOUIS

Attorneys for a Missouri man convicted of killing a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter 19 years ago are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution scheduled for next week.

Marcellus Williams is set to die by injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for fatally stabbing Lisha Gayle during a 1998 robbery at her home in University City.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down Williams' request to either appoint a special master to re-hear his case or vacate the death sentence. His attorneys say new testing conducted in December showed that DNA found on the knife does not match Williams.

A spokeswoman for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says the state remains confident in other evidence in the case.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video