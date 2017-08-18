South Dakota ballot measure would let people vote at home

Supporters of a proposed ballot measure that would allow South Dakota counties to switch to elections conducted entirely by mail ballot aim to put the initiative before voters next year.
Sponsor Drey Samuelson said Friday that the vote-at-home plan would help people cast an informed vote, increase election turnout and save taxpayer money. Backers are waiting for approval to start gathering signatures to appear on the 2018 ballot.
Under the proposal, county commissioners could vote to dispense with polling places and require primary, special and general elections to be conducted via mail ballot.
Backers of the initiative need to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state in November 2017 to get on the ballot in 2018. Samuelson says supporters hope to collect roughly 22,000 signatures.
