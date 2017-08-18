New Jersey sending most info requested by Trump voting panel

New Jersey election officials have sent most of the information requested by President Donald Trump's voting commission.
Robert Giles told the commission this week that the information it requested that is considered public under the law will be provided.
The request includes names, addresses, phone numbers, party affiliation and the elections the person voted in. A request for the last four digits of Social Security numbers was denied because it's not public under state law.
An AP tally shows election officials in 14 states and Washington, D.C., are denying the requests. Some officials are concerned it could create a target for hackers.
The commission says individual voters' information will be kept private.
New Jersey's decision was first reported by Observer New Jersey.
Comments