Mayor: Panel to mull renaming Confederate statues, streets

The mayor of Georgia's capital city says he'll bring together leaders to help him address calls to remove or rename streets and monuments that have a Confederate name.
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said Thursday that over the next 60 days the group will take a thoughtful approach to any Confederate-themed monuments or street names. Reed also called President Donald Trump's response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, a national and international embarrassment.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that residents have petitioned the city to rename roads, including Confederate Avenue.
Reed's announcement comes as several cities, including Lexington, Kentucky, have decided to remove monuments to Confederate leaders despite threats by neo-Nazi, white nationalists and KKK groups that they'll march in protest.
Comments