Judge delays decision to grant bond in 1994 murder case

A Cook County judge has delayed until next week a decision on whether to grant bond for a man serving a life sentence in a 1994 rape and murder.
Lawyers for 48-year-old Nevest Coleman previously filed a petition seeking his release contending new forensic testing shows DNA from the victim's underwear matches a serial rapist who isn't in custody and hasn't been identified. A jury convicted Coleman and Darryl Fulton in 1997. Both confessed but later said their confessions were coerced.
The Chicago Tribune reports Judge Dennis Porter on Friday delayed his ruling on granting Coleman bond, saying it gave him "pause" that the victim was found in the basement of the building where Coleman lived.
Prosecutors said they need more time to re-investigate and said there's "no need to move faster" by granting Coleman bond.
