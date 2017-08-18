Idaho think tank defends conservative speaker, GOP distances

FILE- In this May 3, 2017, file photo, political scientist Charles Murray speaks at The Madison Club in Madison, Wis. A libertarian think tank with ties to Idaho's top Republicans is defending its decision to invite a conservative author criticized for what some have called racist views linking intelligence to class and race. Social scientist Charles Murray was labeled a white nationalist by the left-leaning Southern Poverty Law Center after the release of his 1994 book, "The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life." Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Michael P. King