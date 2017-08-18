Nevada plan to use untried execution drugs draws criticism

Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during a Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. A date for Dozier's execution was pushed back one month, to mid-November, while defense attorneys challenge the state's lethal injection protocol. Dozier, who maintains that he wants to die, would become the first person executed in Nevada since 2006. Ken Ritter AP Photo