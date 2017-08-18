Teen sues Northern California police over sex scandal

The teenage daughter of a police dispatcher at the center of a Northern California sexual misconduct scandal involving two dozen officers is suing one of the law enforcement agencies.
The 19-year-old filed the federal lawsuit in San Francisco Thursday. She alleges that she exchanged sexual encounters with four Richmond Police officers in exchange for protection from arrest and tipoffs to prostitution operations. She also alleges a fifth officer fondled her. Several officers face charges.
The Associated Press generally doesn't identify victims of sex crimes.
The lawsuit alleges that the officers' sexually exploited her instead of offering her help to quit the sex trade.
Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan didn't return an email inquiry Friday.
Oakland paid the teen nearly $1 million to settle similar claims against that city's police.
Comments