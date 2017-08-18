More Politics News

Rhode Island native assumes command of Naval Station Newport

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 2:45 PM

NEWPORT, R.I.

A U.S. Navy captain and Rhode Island native is now in command of Naval Station Newport.

Capt. Ian Johnson, a native of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, assumed command from Capt. Dennis Boyer in a ceremony Friday.

Longtime staff at the station could not recall ever having a commanding officer from Rhode Island.

Johnson spoke at the ceremony about the rich history of the Navy in Newport.

He says it's a special day because he's assuming command and coming home.

Boyer led the installation since September 2014. He oversaw many facility improvements and led a team of hundreds who provided housing, security and other services.

The station provides facilities and infrastructure support for 50 tenant commands located there.

Johnson, a submarine officer, commanded the USS Connecticut from 2011 to 2014.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

View More Video