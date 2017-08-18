More Politics News

California tightens rules on popular pesticide farmers use

By SCOTT SMITH Associated Press

August 18, 2017 2:35 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

California regulators say they're tightening the rules on a pesticide popular with farmers over new health concerns.

The California Environmental Protection announced Friday that it's targeting chlorpyrifos. Farmers use it to kill pests that attack many crops like grapes, almonds and cotton.

California leads the nation in agricultural and already enforces the tightest restrictions on the pesticide.

California EPA Secretary Matthew Rodriguez says research shows it's more harmful than previously known.

Officials say it harms children's developing brains.

They say they're moving to put the pesticide on a list of chemicals known to be dangerous.

They're also requiring farmers to extend the distance they can spray from homes and schools.

California farmers resist further restrictions, and environmental activists continue to press for its outright ban.

